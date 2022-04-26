IND vs SA T20I: No More Cricket in Bio Bubble Format, Say Reports

Bio-bubbles are likely to be removed for the next five-match T20 series against South Africa, according to the BCCI. According to sources, the reason for this is the mental health of cricketers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bio-bubbles became a part of cricketers' lives, with practically every series being played in a rigorous bio-secure environment.

The T20 series, which begins on June 9th, will be contested in five cities: Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bengaluru.

"If everything goes well and things remain under control as they are right now, there would be no bio-bubbles and rigorous quarantine during the home series against South Africa," said a BCCI official.

"Then we'll go to Ireland and England, where there won't be any bio-bubbles either. The board is aware that bubble living cannot be sustained for an extended amount of time since being confined to restricted places might have a negative impact on the players' mental health. Some players have received frequent vacations, but in the grand scheme of things, living in a bio-bubble one series after another, and now two months of IPL, is simply tiring for the players," he added