IND vs SA T20I: Here's Why Hardik Pandya Is Being Trolled

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik made their international comeback against South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday in Delhi. While Pandya was called up to the Indian XI for the first time since the T20 World Cup last year, Karthik was called up after almost three years due to his consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

In the first T20I, India scored 211/4 in 20 overs, and Karthik joined Pandya at the crease during the game's final over, bowled by Anrich Nortje. Following a swing-and-miss on his first ball, Karthik got a single on a yorker-length ball from South Africa's speedster, bringing Pandya to the strike. The all-rounder followed with a six off the fourth ball of the over.

He was surprisingly denied a single on the fifth ball, opting to keep the strike. His decision drew criticism on social media, especially given Dinesh Karthik's heroics in the final overs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL 2022.

Hardik Pandya really have an bad attitude when that 19.5 over why he not take single when Dinesh Karthik on another side 🤬 #INDvSA#hardikpandya#DineshKarthik — Anubhav Pandey (@Anubhav12475119) June 9, 2022

Totally a Shame @hardikpandya7 For Not Giving @DineshKarthik last ball strike.



He Has Proved And Had Better Strike Rate Than You, Atleast He Deserved That Last Ball!!#INDvsSA #HardikPandya #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/133yB0LmWh — Certified Gangster (@RockyDSouza_) June 10, 2022

A junior player refuses strike to a senior player to retain strike for the last ball .... #HardikPandya #DineshKarthik #INDvsSA @BCCI — Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) June 10, 2022