IND vs SA T20I: BCCI Announces Squad For T20I, Rescheduled Fifth Test Against England

BCCI announced the team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa and the fifth rescheduled Test against England. The T20I Series is set from June 9 to 19. KL Rahul will lead the team. Sunrisers Hyderabad Fast bowler Umran Malik and Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh got their maiden call up for the T20I.

For the T20I series, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested, but they will play in the Test against England.

T20I Squad :

KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Test Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna