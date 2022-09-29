IND vs SA T20: Twitter Memes After Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar Superb Spell

India and South Africa faced off each other in the opening T20I of a three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, and Indian pacers were on fire with the new ball.

Deepak Chahar started picking wickets for India by removing skipper Temba Bavuma on a duck. Arshdeep Singh took over from his compatriot and contributed key wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in fast succession.

Chahar struck again with the new ball, dismissing Tristan Stubbs with Arshdeep on hand to make the catch. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh of India left the Proteas gasping for air, and despite early resistance from Aiden Markram, he was also sent back to the dugout after scoring only 25 runs.

Meanwhile, Twitterati was pleased with India's performance, filled up with jokes when South Africa fell to 9/5 at one stage.

