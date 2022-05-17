IND vs SA T20 2022: These Youngsters May Debut in South Africa Series, Reports

After the IPL, the Indian cricket team's first international series is against South Africa from June 9 to 19. For the next T20I series, some Indian youngsters may be included in the team who have performed well in the current IPL 2022 season.

According to reports, Tilak Varma of the Mumbai Indians (MI), Umran Malik of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) may be called up for the first time for the National team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also expected to be part of the Indian team for the South Africa series.

Due to the short time span between the T20Is against South Africa and the England tour, the selection committee, led by chairman Chetan Sharma, may choose to field two different Indian squads.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and others may not play in the South African T20Is. They will have a chance to be chosen for the England trip.

This might be a fantastic opportunity for teenagers and other players to make an impact in the series against South Africa.