IND vs SA T20 2022: South Africa Squad For India Tour Announced

Cricket South Africa has named its team for the forthcoming T20I tour of India, with limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma to lead the side.

The five-match series will be contested over five venues in India from June 9 to June 19. Tristan Stubbs, who recently joined the Mumbai Indians team has received his maiden call for the national team, and Anrich Nortje is medically cleared and back with the team.

"Other notable selections include the exciting return of fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who has been recovering from injury since December 2021, and batsmen Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen. Nortje has been medically cleared for action and is currently working through his return to play program while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. As stated in the Cricket South Africa statement, Wayne Parnell also welcomes the return to the T20 setup for the first time since the team’s tour to England in 2017," the statement reads

“We wish Temba Bavuma and Mark Boucher all the best ahead of what we know will be sportainment at its best,” said CSA Convenor of Selector Mpitsang.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.