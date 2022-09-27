IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav Needs 7 Runs To Break Shikhar Dhawan Record

Indian batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, is in fantastic form. He was instrumental in winning the series against Australia. He scored 69 runs off 36 balls, including 5 fours and 5 sixes. Following the three T20I matches against Australia, the Indian team is preparing for the three T20I and three ODI series against South Africa. So far, both teams have reached Thiruvananthapuram for the first T20I match, which is set to be played on September 28.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is in top form, is an inch closer to breaking a record. He is just seven away from becoming the top T20I scorer in a calendar year. He currently has 682 T20I runs. If he scores seven runs against South Africa, he would tie Shikhar Dhawan's Indian record. And if he gets his eighth run, Suryakumar Yadav will top the list.

In 2018, Shikhar Dhawan scored 689 T20I runs. Virat Kohli is third on this list with 641 runs, and skipper Rohit Sharma took three spots on this list.

