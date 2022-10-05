Watch Video: Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik Bromance Goes Viral

IND vs SA T20I: India skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik have become good friends. During Australia vs India T20I matches, their bromance dominated the show which also leads to memes, and it continued in the South Africa series as well. Despite the 49-run loss against South Africa on Tuesday, Rohit and Karthik were seen laughing with each other. Rohit Sharma is seen saying something and the two burst out laughing. Following the match, the BCCI tweeted a video of the two's bromance, which quickly went viral.

Speaking of the match, chasing a 228-run target, India got off to a poor start, losing Rohit Sharma in the first over. South African bowlers continued to pick wickets at regular intervals after that India was eventually bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs. Dinesh Karthik hit a 21-ball 46, but the other Indian hitters could not prolong their innings. However, Deepak Chahar (31) and Umesh Yadav (20) contributed to their 178-all out total in 18.3 overs.

Rohit said that there is space for development and stated that India wants to progress as a team. "As a team, we stated at the outset that no matter what happens with the outcome, there is always space for development. We want to keep improving as a team. Teams have been pretty difficult; they can challenge in many aspects," Rohit stated after the game.