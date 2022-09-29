IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Adds Forgettable Record Under His Name

IND vs SA T20I: India captain Rohit Sharma is largely regarded as one of the finest hitters in all formats of the game. Though the destructive batter has achieved numerous records in the shortest format, Rohit Sharma has also set a record that he will not be proud of. Compared to other Indian players, the Indian team captain presently has the most ducks in T20.

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Rohit Sharma on the second ball for his ninth duck in the game's shortest format. The Men in Blue were given a target of 107 runs against the Proteas in the first T20I between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohit Sharma set the dubious record of scoring numerous ducks in a calendar year. He had a duck earlier this year during the West Indies Tour of India.

Among all the bad milestones Rohit Sharma created history by passing MS Dhoni to become the only Indian skipper to win most Twenty20 Internationals in a calendar year. MS Dhoni previously held the record with 15 victories in 2016. Rohit now has a total of 16 victories.

