IND vs SA: An Old Photo Of Shardul Thakur Travelling By Mumbai Local Train Viral

Team India may have lost the second Test match against South Africa, but many players showed promising performances, notably Shardul Thakur, who recorded his best career figures of 7/61.

On Sunday, An old photo of the all-rounder emerged on social media, travelling on a Mumbai local train.

The photo, which shows Shardul in a basic t-shirt and jeans, is said to be from 2018 when he was returning from South Africa after being called up for India's white-ball side.

Shardul Thakur got off the Emirates flight on his return from South Africa with the cricket team. He straight went to Andheri railway station and boarded a local Mumbai train to Palghar, just like he has almost his entire life. Such humility! pic.twitter.com/M7Z70tNExy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 2, 2018

Shardul boarded a local train from Andheri and got off at the Palghar station, which is close to his home.

Speaking on his experience travelling on a local train, Shardul stated in an earlier interview that "people in the compartment were staring at me, wondering whether I was true "Shardul Thakur." A couple of college students then Googled my photo to double-check and then requested a selfie. I urged everyone to wait till I arrived in Palghar. Many people were taken aback by the fact that an Indian cricketer was travelling with them. Some old-timers reminisced about seeing me on the train for years".

However, on that tour, Shardul played one ODI and got four wickets, and he also played two T20Is and took four wickets. During that visit, India made history by defeating the Proteas in an ODI series on their home ground for the first time.