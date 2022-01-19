IND vs SA ODI: South Africa Wins Toss, Elects To Bat

In the first ODI between India and South Africa, the South African skipper, Temba Bavuma, won the toss and elected to bat first at the Boland Park in Paarl. Due to fitness and injury, Rohit Sharma is not playing in today's match. So, KL Rahul is the captain and Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain. Venkatesh Iyer and Marco Jansen make their ODI debuts today.

India squad:

Shikar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Squad:

Q de Kock(wk), J Malan, A Markram, R Van der Dussen, T Bavuma (c), D Miller, A Phehlukwayo, K Maharaj, T Shamsi, M Jansen, L Ngidi