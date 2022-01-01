IND vs SA ODI: Netizens Troll Rohit Sharma For Losing Series Over Fitness

Rohit Sharma, India's new white-ball captain, will miss the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa. After missing the ongoing Test series owing to injury, he has yet to reach peak fitness. The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa after discussing with the NCA and Rohit Sharma his fitness.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma's Test opening partner, will captain Team India. During the series, Jasprit Bumrah, the best pacer in the world, would be Rahul's deputy.

Fans were excited to see Jasprit Bumrah in a new role as vice-captain, and they were thrilled to see the newcomers. Most were upset, though, to see Rohit Sharma miss the tour, which was his first since being named full-time white-ball skipper. They publicly chastised him for not working on his fitness and offered him some Twitter advice.

Also Read: BCCI Trains Guns At Virat Kohli, Check What Selectors Said