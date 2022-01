IND vs SA ODI: Jayant Yadav, Navadeep Saini in Playing XI?

For the ODI series, which begins on January 19, Indian spinner Jayant Yadav and pacer Navadeep Saini have been added for the ODI series. Jayant, the Test squad's second spin bowling option after Ravichandran Ashwin, will stay for the 50-over games after all-rounder Washington Sundar tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai before the scheduled departure.

While the rest of the ODI team, comprising Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, and Shikhar Dhawan, have gone to South Africa, Sundar has been isolated.

Washington Sundar is in a three-day quarantine in India and will have to serve another three-day quarantine, making it necessary for Jayant to return.

India’s ODI squad:

KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.