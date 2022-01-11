IND vs SA ODI: Indian All-rounder Doubtful for Series After Testing Covid Positive

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar has tested positive for Covid-19. The 22-year-old was part of the 18-man ODI team, but his participation in the series remains in doubt after testing positive.

The one-day international series against South Africa will begin on January 19. The second ODI is on January 21, after which the squad will fly to Cape Town for the series finale.

Washington has not played in the international series since suffering an injury during India's tour of England last year. However, he represented Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played well.

Also Read: Look How Cricket Fans Reacted After Vihari Dropped from Ind Vs SA 3rd Test

The board might announce the replacement for Washington Sundar.

India squad for the ODI series:

KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj