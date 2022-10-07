IND vs SA ODI: Fans Hail Sanju Samson As Fighter of The Match

IND vs SA ODI: South Africa won the match by nine runs after scoring 240-8 in a rain-soaked 40-over contest, but Samson was the highlight. Sanju Samson batted heroically ( 83 off 63 balls) in the first One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa on October 6 (Thursday) at Lucknow.

The Indian top-order hitters failed to get the team off to a great start in the run chase, but Shreyas Iyer and Samson held the innings together. Iyer hammered 50 runs off 37 balls. Samson and Shardul Thakur provided a 93-run sixth-wicket partnership to keep India's hopes alive. Ngidi subsequently got a key wicket of Thakur, tipping the contest to the Proteas' advantage.

Though Samson wanted to push the game deep and win, the penultimate over cost them as he didn't get to face any ball as Rabada denied Avesh Khan from scoring anything useful for the first five deliveries. As a result, India need 30 runs from the last over, which Samson attempted valiantly but only managed to gather 20 off.

Though the men in blue lost the match, Samson received high acclaim from former cricketers and fans.

Here are the reactions:

Fighter of this match - Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/Zw5oTTAe3I — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 6, 2022

Came in at 51/4. Finished with 86* off 63. Gave the nation hope.



Proud of you, Sanju Samson. 💗#sanju sr pic.twitter.com/ARStEPo5Y1 — Ashraf Alt (@alt_ashraf) October 7, 2022

Well played Sanju Samson ... Great efforts 👏 — Deepu (@Deepu10346764) October 7, 2022