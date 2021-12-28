IND vs SA ODI: Check Why BCCI Wants To Postpone The Team Selection

The BCCI has decided to postpone the selection committee meeting for the ODIs in South Africa until the end of this month in order to gain clarity on the status of new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma's left hamstring ailment.

Currently, Rohit Sharma has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), but the Indian skipper may still require some time to fully recover.

"The team selection meeting will take place following the first Test. The BCCI has yet to make a final decision, although it might be on December 30th or 31st. Rohit is working hard to get back into shape, but hamstring strains are not like other types of ailments. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are reportedly unavailable for selection," said a BCCI official.

In the absence of Jadeja and Axar, R Ashwin might make his ODI appearance after four years.

The BCCI official added that previously, the selection meeting was scheduled to take place after the Hazare Trophy, but it has been moved to ensure that Rohit Sharma has to pass the fitness test. If Rohit does not recover in time for the ODIs, KL Rahul will captain India for the first time in a bilateral series.

Based on their performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two young players who have been included in the ODI team, said the BCCI official.