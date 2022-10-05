Ind vs SA ODI 2022 Schedule, Squads and Streaming Details

IND vs SA ODI: India is set to play a three-match ODI and T20I series against South Africa. In the recently completed T20I's India won the series 2-1. Now the Men in Blue will play three-match ODI series starting on October 6. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team and Shreyas Iyer named as deputy.

India has not named a single player from its T20 World Cup squad, however, three of their four standby players - Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer - will play in the ODIs. The squad includes six uncapped players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, and Mukesh Kumar.

Here are the other details about India - South Africa ODI:

India Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

SA Squad:

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Where to watch India- South Africa ODI Series?

In India

On TV: The ODI series between India and South Africa will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Online: Online live streaming of the matches will be broadcast on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

In South Africa

The matches will be telecast on SuperSports TV Network. Channels like SS Grandstand, SS Variety 4, and SS Cricket will present the live-action of matches.