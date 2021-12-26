IND vs SA ODI 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ruturaj Gaikwad in Probable Players List

For the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, the selection panel, directed by Chetan Sharma, is expected to choose the team for the ODI series against South Africa in the next two or three days.

Based on sources, Ashwin has a good chance of making it into the squad. Ravichandran Ashwin, an Indian off-break bowler, is in the eye of national selectors for the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa. After a four-year absence, the veteran returned to limited-overs cricket in the T20 World Cup in 2021 and delivered memorable performances.

Ashwin will compete for a berth on the team with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: Is Harbhajan Joining Politics? Here's The Truth

The selectors may even consider Venkatesh Iyer for the ODI series, who has risen through the ranks since the second leg of the IPL 2021. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hit four centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is also expected to be selected.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the three-match Test series owing to a hamstring injury, is likely to play in the ODI series. The three one-day internationals will be contested on January 19, 21, and 23.