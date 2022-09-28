IND vs SA: Key Players Ruled Out Of T20I Squad For South Africa

Ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, key Indian players were ruled out of the team due to injuries. Deepak Hooda sustained a back injury and Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshawar Kumar were in NCA for conditioning-related work. The three-match T20I is set to begin on September 28 and end on October 4.

BCCI stated in the press release that "Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming Mastercard South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram."

Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.