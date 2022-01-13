IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Praises From South African Players For His Fifer

Jasprit Bumrah made his debut in the red-ball format against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. Four years later, he returned to the same location to clinch his eighth five-wicket haul, giving India a chance to make history.

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Dale Steyn were so delighted with Bumrah's performance on Wednesday and praised the Indian bowler.

How good is @Jaspritbumrah93 !!! I reckon across all formats he is the best in the World at the moment .. #SAvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 12, 2022

Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5 👊 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 12, 2022

Bumrah, who had earlier picked up the valuable wicket of Dean Elgar on the first evening, gave India a perfect start to Day 2 by dismissing Aiden Markram with a peach of a delivery in the second ball of the innings.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami then demolished the middle order before Bumrah struck again, dismissing Marco Jansen, Keegan Petersen, and Lungi Ngidi for his seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bumrah's result of 5/42 is also the greatest bowling figure by an Indian quick in Cape Town, beating Sreesanth's previous mark of 5/114 during the 2010/11 tour.

With this haul, he is currently tied for fourth place with Irfan Pathan for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler away from home.