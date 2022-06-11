IND vs SA: Here's What Hardik Pandya Said About His Struggles and Sacrifices On His Comeback

Hardik Pandya did not play competitive cricket after the T20 World Cup in 2021 until the IPL 2022 due to persistent back injuries. Questions were raised about his long absence from the field after he failed to bowl in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians in 2021 and 2020.

Speaking to the BCCI shortly after announcing his return to Team India, "A lot was said about me before I made a comeback. It was never about giving them answers for me. I was proud of the process I went through; no one knows what I went through during my six-month break, "Hardik said.

He said that "I got up at 5 a.m. to make sure I trained, and I trained at 4 p.m. for the second time that day to make sure I got enough rest. I've slept for nearly 4 months at 9:30 p.m. Many sacrifices were made, but for me, it was the battle I faced before playing in the IPL. It felt good to see the results."

Also Read: Who Will Win IPL Media Rights and How Much Will Be Winning Bid Amount?

"I was aware of the amount of effort I put in. In my life, I have always worked hard without regard for the outcome. I have worked sincerely and honestly. That's why I don't get overly excited when I accomplish something noteworthy. It's not about that specific moment; it's about the journey that comes with it, "he continued.

"Every series or game you play is just as important as the last. So, for me, the World Cup is the goal; this is the right platform to get into a rhythm, and a lot of cricket will follow. It is critical to stay in sync at all times, "he concluded.