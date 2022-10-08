IND vs SA: Former U-19 Captain Disappointed Over Being Dropped For ODI

IND vs SA ODI: While Rohit Sharma's Squad India has travelled to Perth to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022, Shikhar Dhawan's second-string Indian team is playing a three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Prithvi Shaw was not selected for the ODI team and the former India U-19 World Cup winning captain has voiced his dissatisfaction. Shaw has been hitting runs at a constant pace for Mumbai in domestic cricket, and he also performed admirably for India 'A' in the recent series against New Zealand 'A'. Despite being passed over, Shaw remained cheerful and determined to work hard to seek a spot on the Indian squad.

"I was unhappy. I'm scoring runs and putting in a lot of effort, but I'm not getting any opportunities. But that's fine. They [national selectors] will play me when they believe I am ready. Whatever opportunity I have, whether for India 'A' or other teams, I shall try my best and maintain my fitness standards," Shaw said Mid-Day in an interview.

India lost the first ODI against South Africa by nine runs, despite Samson's unbeaten 86 off 63 balls. The second match of the series will take place on October 9 in Ranchi, with the third and final ODI taking place on October 11 in Delhi