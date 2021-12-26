IND vs SA First Test: Check How Netizens Reacted To Inclusion Of Ajinkya Rahane In Playing XI

After winning the toss in the first Test against South Africa, India announced their playing XI, which included Ajinkya Rahane. Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer were not in the playing XI.

The Indian team management chose KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as openers for the first Test against South Africa. Regular opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series owing to a hamstring issue on his left leg.

In the meantime, the other batters are Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant. In the bowling department, the playing XI has one spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, and five fast bowlers (Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj).

Instead of picking Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer, the team went with Ajinkya Rahane, which created a mixed reaction on Twitter, with some fans believing that Kohli and Rahul Dravid should rely on experience, while others believed that Vihari deserved to be chosen.

Vihari will really feel hard done after he's specially dropped from a home series and sent to SA to prepare for the upcoming series and he's not even played in the first game. Better to already send him somewhere else to prepare for the next series.#SAvIND #Vihari https://t.co/WOSnw61dw2 — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) December 26, 2021

#vihari career is clear example of how to kill players career from small states to just back their lobby players. #INDvsSA #Rahane #vihari — millennial (@IndusMillennial) December 26, 2021

#ShreyasIyer has been left in despair.

Not going to watch a single ball of the first Test.

Pujara & Rahane are like what is enshrined in Article 331 of Indian Constitution!!!#INDvsSA 👎 — ଆଶିଷ 🐼 🇮🇳 (@AshishAP00575) December 26, 2021

First they dropped him for Home Tests Then added to Ind A squad Now again dropped from 1st test in SA #HanumaVihari #Vihari — ⏺️➰🅰️🈷️🉑⏭️ (@Sunrisers_Hyd) December 26, 2021