IND vs SA: Deepak Chahar Abuses Mohammad Siraj For This Reason, Deets Inside

IND vs SA T20I: Deepak Chahar's last over was pricey, with a mistake from Mohammed Siraj costing the side six runs. David Miller pulled a short ball from Chahar into a deep square leg off the fifth ball of the over. Siraj who was at the boundary line took the ball effectively but Siraj backpedaled thereafter, only to fall into the boundary line with his back foot.

Deepak Chahar and skipper Rohit Sharma were dissatisfied with their performance. Perhaps Chahar was so furious that he was caught cursing Siraj over the error. Now the video of Deepak Chahar abusing Siraj goes viral on social media.

Rilee Rossouw completed his century with a single on the first ball of Deepak Chahar's final over of the contest. The Indian pacer then dismissed Tristan Stubbs with the following ball, and the third delivery of the over to David Miller was a dot ball. Then, when Deepak Chahar produced a no-ball, Miller hammered him for three straight sixes on the following three deliveries.

Notably, Chahar threw a 123kmph length ball to Miller on the fifth delivery of the over, and the Proteas batsman flung it off the powerful bottom hand. Fielder Mohammed Siraj made the catch at deep square leg, but he made a mistake by backpedalling and stepping into the advertising cushions with the ball in his hand.