IND vs SA 4th ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

After roaring back into the series by defeating South Africa by 48 runs in Vizag in a must-win game, India will look to level the series with another win at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot.

While Rishabh Pant's men have kept the five-match series alive by picking up their first win recently, they cannot afford another loss that would hand the series to the Proteas.

Team India will hope to give a strong performance in the fourth match, which will be the series decider, but rain may spoil the game.Also Read: India Tour Of England: KL Rahul Will Miss Series, Set To Fly Abroad For Treatment; Report

According to weather reports, Rajkot will be cloudy on Friday, with scattered thunderstorms possible in the evening. The humidity level is expected to be around 77%, and rain is a possibility.