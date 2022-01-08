IND vs SA 3rd Test: Will These Two Players Be Dropped From Playing XI?

South Africa won the second Test match against India in Johannesburg. With that, the series was leveled. The third and final Test match decides the series winner, so the match was crucial for both teams.

The third Test starts on January 11. So, the critics were predicting the playing XI for the final match.

Based on sources, with Virat Kohli's returning for the third and final Test against South Africa, Hanuma Vihari will be dropped. The Hyderabad batsman produced a gutsy 40-run effort in the second innings of the second Test, but it wasn't enough to save his position.

After spending the previous three tours as a standby player, the opportunity arose when Virat Kohli was ruled out with an upper back spasm. He was chosen over Shreyas Iyer. Hanuma Vihari showed courage in the second innings after being dismissed for a brilliant catch on 20 in the first. He batted patiently and was unbeaten for 40 runs off 84 balls.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant's spot in the playing XI for the third Test is also in doubt, not because of his batting or keeping abilities, but because of his inability to analyse the situation. Rahul Dravid was angry at Pant's attempt to throw away his wicket against Kagiso Rabada in the second innings when India was 167/4.