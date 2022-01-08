IND vs SA 3rd Test: Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari May Have to Wait

India head coach Rahul Dravid has stated that the team management would continue to support Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane even if Hanuma Vihari's wait for regular opportunities becomes a little longer.

Both Pujara and Rahane are having a difficult time in their careers. Both had a terrible 2021 year, and their status in the squad was often called into doubt.

However, despite being under pressure, both the hitters produced significant half-centuries in the second innings of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Vihari also contributed an unbroken 40 in India's fourth innings goal of 240 for the Proteas at the Wanderers.

"First and foremost, I want to appreciate Vihari's efforts in both innings. He had a terrible out in the first inning. It popped up and the fielder barely got his fingertips to it and made a great catch. He hit wonderfully in the second inning, which gave us confidence," said Rahul Dravid

The coach also lauded middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, "Shreyas Iyer certainly did it two or three Test matches ago, and he has obviously done that, and they just have to take heart from the fact that whenever they are getting opportunities, they are playing well, and maybe their time will come," he continued.

"When you look at some of our current senior players, you can see that they, too, had to wait for their turn and score a lot of runs at the start of their careers. So it may be delayed because that's the nature of the game, " he said.