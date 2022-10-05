IND VS SA 3rd T20I Highlights: South Africa Avoids Cleansweep, India Win Series 2-1

IND vs SA T20I: India lost the last Twenty20 International of the three-match series to South Africa by 49 runs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and seal the series 2-1

India, chasing a large goal of 228 runs, got off to a bad start, losing Rohit Sharma in the opening over.

Following that, South African bowlers continued to chip in with wickets at regular intervals, and India was finally bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs.

Dinesh Karthik scored a 21-ball 46, but the other Indian batters were unable to extend their innings.

However, efforts from Deepak Chahar (31) and Umesh Yadav (20) helped them to 178-all out in 18.3 overs.

Rilee Rossouw's maiden T20I century, helped South Africa record a massive total of 227 for 3 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock also helped the team's cause with

