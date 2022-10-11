IND VS SA 3rd ODI: Total Domination From Indian Bowlers, South Africa Out At 99 Runs
India vs South Africa ODI: In the deciding third and final ODI between India and South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India bowlers stars and bowled out South Africa for 99 runs. The Proteas have been dismissed for less than 100 runs for the second time in 2022. Now, India need 100 runs to win the ODI series
Kuldeep Yadav took 4 for 18 in 4.1 overs. Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mohammed Siraj all have two wickets to their names.
It all began with Washington Sundar picking Quinton de Kock's wicket early. Soon after, Mohammed Siraj joined the party and quickly removed Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks. Henrich Klassen seemed strong but the hosts did not give chance to the visitors to settle down. Shahbaz Ahmed removed Henrich Klassen on 34. Kuldeep then picked up two wickets in the same over.
Meanwhile, fans praise the Indian bowlers for their brilliant performance.
Here are the reactions:
What a performance by bowlers 👈 what a comeback by @imkuldeep18 Sir ..
south africa batters still crying 😂.#bowling #IndiavsSouthAfrica #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/tDc02Npt3Q
— 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@soulcastic) October 11, 2022
What a spell by Kuldeep Yadav - 4/18
What a comeback year ❤
Good to KD back now!!#kuldeepyadav | #INDvsSA | pic.twitter.com/LbN0k0goqB
— 𝒮𝓊𝒷𝒽𝒶𝓈𝒽𝓇𝑒𝑒🕊 (@subhu__RO45) October 11, 2022
Well bowled Kuldeep Yadav #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/dV5azYh2Ww
— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 11, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav is backkkkkk🔥#INDvsSA #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/6lq1Gt6HK7
— The Cricket Followers (@cricfollowers_1) October 11, 2022
#kuldeepyadav supremacy in the 3rd ODI
The Art The Artist pic.twitter.com/Fw1LxpwUvD
— DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) October 11, 2022