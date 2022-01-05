IND Vs SA 2nd Test: KL Rahul-Dean Elgar On Field Spat

The second Test between India and South Africa has been action-packed and controversial. After two days of play, the game is even, with India leading by 58 runs at stumps on the second day.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul was involved in a heated argument with Dean Elgar after his dismissal.

Rahul was out, edging Marco Jansen to the slips after reaching only eight runs in the second innings. The Indian captain was on his way back to the pavilion when he appeared to hear something from the South African players in a huddle. Rahul appeared to be unhappy with what he had heard and is heard yelling something back to the hosts, sparking a response from Elgar as well.

Rahul was caught in the second slip, but out was not given immediately. He did not just walk away and let the umpires examine if the catch was taken cleanly with the assistance of the third umpire.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Hints at Joining RCB

Rassie van der Dussen, a South African batsman, was involved in a similar event in the first innings when Rishabh Pant dove in front. While Van van Dussen moved away immediately, replays revealed that the ball appeared to have bounced on the ground before Pant grabbed it.

The conversation lasted for a short while Rahul moved towards the pavilion. The heated argument video went viral on social media.