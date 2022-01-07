IND vs SA 2nd Test: Check What Rahul Dravid Said On Rishabh Pant's Reckless Batting

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Rahul Dravid, Team India's head coach, remarked on Rishabh Pant's dismissal following a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the second Test. He revealed that team management will speak with Rishabh Pant about his aggressive style of play.

Dravid recalled that he advised Pant to first assess the pitch and play based on circumstances by spending some time at the crease rather than taking risky shots right away.

"In certain ways, we know Rishabh plays positively and in a specific way that has brought him some success. But, of course, there will be situations when we will have chats with him. It's just a matter of picking the right moment to play that way. No one is going to tell Rishabh he can't be a positive or aggressive player, but it's sometimes just a matter of knowing when to do so. Allowing yourself a little more time when you first arrive is probably a good idea, said Rahul Dravid at the press conference after the match.

Rahul Dravid feels Rishabh Pant will learn from his experiences in difficult situations and improve as a player in the future.

But, in the end, we know what to expect from Rishabh Pant. He is a very positive player who can rapidly change the course of the game, so we will not take that away from him and expect him to become something else. He is still learning and will hopefully continue to improve and get better, "Rahul Dravid stated.

Rishabh Pant had a disappointing game. He scored 17 runs on 0 runs in two innings. Pant faced severe criticism from commentators like Sunil Gavaskar for the way in which he was dismissed. In the second innings, he took a risky shot from his third delivery against Kagiso Rabada.

Critics and fans felt that Pant should have been more responsible by respecting conditions. At that point, he should have formed a partnership with Hanuma Vihari.