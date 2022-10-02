IND vs SA 2nd T20 Weather and Pitch Report: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

IND vs SA T20I: Rain is expected to play a spoilsport in Guwahati's Baraspara Stadium on Sunday, as Team India seeks its first home T20I series win against South Africa. The previous international cricket match at this stadium was called off due to severe rain.

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar's stunning bowling spells blew the Proteas batters away, and KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's steady fifties helped India take a 1-0 series lead. Rohit Sharma is set to become the first Indian captain to defeat South Africa in a T20I series at home, but rain might spoil the battle. The Men in Blue enter this match on the strength of an 8-wicket victory against Temba Bavuma's team.

The last international match at Barsapara Stadium was a T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5, 2020, which was cancelled owing to continuous rain.

On Sunday, the regional meteorological centre predicts a partly overcast sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the organisers have stated that they have made every effort to minimise time loss in the case of rain. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has brought two "very lightweight" pitch coverings from the United States. It already has roughly 20 covers on hand.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session in Guwahati ahead of the 2nd T20I against South Africa.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/vz6vc50ZO8 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2022

