IND vs SA 2022: Mohammad Shami Shares Covid Negative Report on Instagram Hours After BCCI Replaced Him

Mohammad Shami announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he had tested negative for Covid-19 hours after BCCI announced his replacement. Shami tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the Australia T20Is and was ruled out of the series.

"Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad,” said the BCCI press release.

Shami has also been ruled out of the South Africa Twenty20 Internationals. The Indian sprinter posted a negative covid report on Instagram and wrote "negative" over it.

Shami was set to face Australia in his first T20I since the conclusion of the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup. However, he tested positive before the first T20I in Mohali, putting him out of the series, with Umesh Yadav named as his replacement.

Shami is one of four players who will travel to Australia as a travelling reserve with the main Indian side for the Men's T20 World Cup. However, it remains doubtful whether Shami will be fit to travel to Australia.