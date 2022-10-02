IND vs SA 2022: Indian Players Approaching These Milestones Ahead Of 2ndT20I

IND vs SA T20I: India and South Africa will square off each other in the second T20I at Guwahati. Bavuma and his squad will try to improve their batting performance and even the series in the second match. The Men in Blue would like to win another series after recently defeating the Australians 2-1 in their second-to-last T20I encounter before the huge T20 World Cup next month.

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar's opening session blasts were too much for the South Africans, who were reduced to 9/5 and subsequently managed just 106/8 in their 20 overs, losing the first match by an eight-wicket deficit in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul both hit unbeaten fifties to secure the deal for the hosts. The second of three T20I series matches will be played on Sunday, October 2 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the second T20I few players were approaching milestones. Here are the players' stats

1. Suryakumar Yadav requires 24 runs to get to the milestone of 1000 runs in T20 internationals.

2. Virat Kohli is three grabs away from completing 50 catches in T20Is

3. Rishabh Pant needs 66 runs to get to 1000 runs in T20 internationals.