IND vs SA 2021: South Africa Names Their Strong Squad For India Series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced its 21-man team for the next three-match Test series against India, which starts on December 26. The series will form part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2021-23, which Sri Lanka currently leads.

Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton got their first national call-ups, bringing a couple of new faces to the team.

In terms of the batting order, Dean Elgar will be the pillar at the top, with the explosive combo of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock in the middle-order.

The fast-bowling combination of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi are the expected starters, with Keshav Maharaj filling in as the spinner. The return of Duanne Olivier adds to the squad's strength.

Also Read: Hyderabad, Bengaluru Face-Off In Crunch Clash

South Africa Squad:

Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.