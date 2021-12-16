Ind Vs SA 2021: Kapil Dev Turns Peacemaker For Kohli-Ganguly Feud

Before departing for the South Africa tour, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli addressed the media for the first time since losing his captaincy in white-ball cricket.

The approach used to remove Kohli from the captaincy has sparked much debate, and it was also discussed at Kohli's press conference.

Kohli stated on Wednesday that he was not notified of the decision prior to his ouster from the captaincy. He also said that no one stopped him or approached him when he decided to stand down as T20 captain, contrary to what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly claimed. However, Kapil Dev has weighed in on the situation. He has stated that the selectors are not required to inform anyone of their decision.

In an interview, the legendary all-rounder claimed that the selectors may not have played as much cricket as Virat Kohli, but they have every right to decide on the captaincy. They are not required to inform anybody about anything, nor are they required to do so. No one, not even Virat. Players should not expect the selectors to do so.

"I hope Kohli's Test captaincy will not affect this situation. He is a fantastic player as well as a fantastic cricketer. Hopefully, the selectors are of the same mind. I feel Virat should now put the leadership controversy behind him and concentrate on the South Africa tour, "he added.