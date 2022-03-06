Ind vs Pak Women's World Cup 2022: Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana Give Pakistan a Competitive Total

India began its Women's World Cup campaign against Pakistan. A good innings was seen from the India side against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After a terrible collapse in the middle overs, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar's 122-run partnership led India to post a high score against Pakistan.

If Pakistan wants to defeat India in the World Cup for the first time, they will need to hit their highest-ever score (245).

After India opted to bat first, Smriti Mandhand (52) and Deepthi Sharma (40) put together a good platform. As the middle-order batsman failed to put the score on board, it seemed like the match was in Pakistan's control.

India was 114/6 at one point, but a brilliant comeback by Vastrakar and Rana India finished with a top-notch score of 244/7. Pakistan bowled brilliantly for 35 overs, but Vastrakar and Rana's combination stole the game away from them.