Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Records and Statistics at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Australia will host the T20I World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan in their opening encounter of the forthcoming T20I World Cup 2022 on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Following a poor performance in the T20I World Cup 2021, where they failed to make the quarterfinals, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will hope for a much better showing in Australia.

The two sides last played at the 2021 T20I World Cup, when Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in their Super 12 encounter in Dubai, registering their first-ever World Cup victory over India. Mohammad Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 79, while Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 68.

India -Pakistan Head-to-Head Records

The two sides have met six times in ICC T20 World Cup events. India has won four of these six games, while Pakistan has won one. 1 match ended in a draw, with India winning by a bowl-out.

Melbourne Cricket Ground is one of seven venues that will hold the mega-event. The field is 171m by 146m and is considered one of the most competitive grounds in the world.

Let's take a look at some of the venue's significant T20 records and statistics.

Total Matches: 18

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average 1st Inning score: 139

Average 2nd Inning score: 127

Highest total recorded: 184/4

Lowest total recorded: 74/10

Highest Score Chased: 172/5

Lowest Score Defended: 127/10