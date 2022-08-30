IND vs PAK: This Mistake Proved Costly For Pakistan, Says Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has highlighted a major mistake and he believes that it cost Pakistan to lose the match against India on Sunday.

India was four down for 89 as they were chasing 148 to win, but all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja produced important innings to get India over the line by five wickets. Their 52-run partnership was India's best of the match, following a 49-run stand for the second wicket between Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Rohit were on a roll when left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz removed both batsmen in consecutive overs, bringing Pakistan back into the game. Surprisingly, after delivering the 12th over, Babar kept Nawaz till the finish, bringing him back for his last six deliveries in the match's final over. And this is where Akram believes Babar made a mistake.

"I like this T20 pitch. I liked watching bowlers on both sides bowl bouncers and gain wickets. It was a thrilling cricket match that came down to the final over. Babar made one mistake. Nawaz should have bowled the 13th or 14th over. It was already too late. In T20s, you can't have a spinner bowling in the last 3 to 4 overs, especially against Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. "After the game, Akram spoke to Star Sports.