Ind vs Pak Hockey Match Highlights: India Secures Bronze At Asian Champions Trophy

India won the bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament, defeating archrivals Pakistan 4-3 in a dramatic third-fourth place play-off match.

India seized the lead in the opening minute thanks to vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, who was quickly followed by goals from Sumit (45th), Varun Kumar (53rd), and Akashdeep Singh (57th). Afraz (10th), Abdul Rana (33rd), and Ahmed Nadeem scored for Pakistan (57th).

It was India's second victory against Pakistan in the competition, following a 3-1 victory over the same opponents in the round-robin rounds.

India, who were the defending champions with Pakistan in the last edition of the game in Muscat, will return with a consolation award after losing 3-5 to Japan in the semifinals.

The Indians would be unhappy to return with a bronze medal after entering the competition as hot favorites and topping the round-robin round with an unblemished record.