Ind Vs NZ World Cup 2021: New Zealand Wins Toss, Opts to Field

After a week's gap, India is playing another match in the T20 World Cup 2021 against New Zealand. Today's match is like the quarter-finals for both teams. Both teams faced their first match against Pakistan and lost it.

In today's match, the winning team has a good chance of entering the semi-finals, and the losing team has to face difficulties reaching the semi-finals.

It is another big fight for the Indian team in this match New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Get ready for Super Sunday.

Indian Playing XI

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Guptill, Mitchell, Neesham, Conway, Phillips, Santer, Sodhi, Southee, Milne, Boult

