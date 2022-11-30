IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar Hits Maiden Fifty, India All Out For 219

IND vs NZ: India were bowled out for 219 in 47.3 overs after being allowed to bat first. Washington Sundar, who scored 51 runs, was the final batter to leave the game.

Washington Sundar played an important knock in the deciding match. When India was in trouble at 121 for 5, Sundar played a fighting knock and scored his maiden fifty. Aside from Sundar, Shreyas Iyer resisted, falling a run short of his half-century. Other than the two, the Indian hitters were unable to get going.

Shikhar Dhawan (28) and Shubman Gill got India off to a sluggish start, putting up 39 runs for the first wicket until Gill was bowled for 13 by Adam Milne. The pacer took two more wickets, including Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rishabh Pant failed to impress again and was removed for ten runs by Daryl Mitchell. Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne both took three wickets. Tim Southee picked up two wickets.

In the first ODI against New Zealand, Washington scored 37*(16) and in the third and final ODI, he scored 51(64)

