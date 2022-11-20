IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Tweet On Surykumar Yadav Shows Their Bromance Again

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav scored his second T20I century against New Zealand in the second T20I. The 32-year-old performed admirably, and he remained undefeated at 111 off 55 balls, including 11 fours and seven sixes. He contributed to India's 191-run total, and if not for Tim Southee's last over hattrick, the Men in Blue may have easily surpassed 200 runs.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the New Zealand T20Is, went on vacation with his wife, Anushka Sharma, to Uttarakhand. He took time and congratulated Suryakumar.

It is known that they've become fond of each other recently, and their bromance was in evidence once more when Virat tweeted about Suryakumar Yadav's innings.

Kohli tweeted that "Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him @surya_14kumar"

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

