IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli’s Reaction Goes Viral, After Fans Tease Shubman Gill By Shouting Sara’s Name

The Men in Blue clean swept the three-match ODI series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24. With this victory, India becomes the world's number-one ODI team.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill struck centuries for India, which finished with 385 runs for nine wickets. The Kiwis only managed 295 runs in response to a challenging 386-run goal. Devon Conway tried bravely to lead the Kiwis to a consolation win, but his efforts were futile as India won by 90 runs, owing to three wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

During the game, several spectators mocked Shubman Gill by shouting, "Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho."

After hearing the shouts, Virat Kohli responded hilariously, prompting laughs from the audience. Virat, who was fielding within the 30-yard circle, couldn't help but smile as he heard the crowd scream Sara's name.

Virat asking them to continue the chants

" humari bhabhi kaisi ho , sara bhabhi jesi ho " chants 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r5kjLPpC4F — Y (@itsYashswiniR) January 25, 2023

