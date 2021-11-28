Ind vs NZ Test: Shreyas Iyer First Indian to Achieve This Feat

Shreyas Iyer delivered a superb half-century to get India out of danger in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand today, becoming the country's first batsman to make a century and a fifty on debut.

Iyer scored 65 in the second innings, adding to his magnificent 105 in the first Test match. He is the 16th batsman to score a century in his debut Test match.

Coming into the side owing to KL Rahul's injury and players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being rested, Iyer put forth a memorable effort, notching multiple milestones.

He became the first Indian men's cricketer since Sunil Gavaskar to record two 50-plus runs in their debut game.

After losing Shubman Gill to Jamieson yesterday, India opened Day 4 with a score of 14/1. Cheteshwar Pujara was the first to go down on Sunday and was followed by Ajinkya Rahane.

Iyer entered the game at 41/3. Mayank was unable to build a strong start, as Ravindra Jadeja was caught for a duck, bringing the score to 51/5.

But Iyer stayed the course, rescuing India with important partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha. However, Iyer was got by Tim Southee in 60.2 over.