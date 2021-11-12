Ind vs NZ Test Series: India Squad Announced

India's Test team for the upcoming series against New Zealand was announced on Friday. The team for the two-match Test series, which begins on November 25, was chosen by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team and Pujara is the vice-captain for the first test match.

As part of the BCCI's workload management policy, new T20 skipper and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested.

"Virat Kohli will join the squad and captain the side for the second Test," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Shreyas Iyer, a middle-order batsman, and off-spinner Jayant Yadav both made their Test debuts.

India will face New Zealand in three Twenty20 Internationals (November 17, 19, and 21) and two Tests (November 25-29 and December 3-7). The first Test will be played at Kanpur, and the second in Mumbai.