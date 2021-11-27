Ind Vs NZ Test Day 3: New Zealand 296 All Out, India Leads

At the end of day 3 of the first Test, India was at 14/1 against New Zealand, with a 63-run lead at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Kyle Jaimeson dismissed Shubman Gill on his first delivery, giving New Zealand some momentum after a disappointing day with the bat.

Outstanding hitting from Tom Latham (95) and Will Young (89) helped the Blackcaps score 296 runs. They scored 151 runs for the first wicket. The visitors, who began the day at 129 for no loss, lost four wickets in the second session, with Axar Patel (3/46) taking three of them. and bring India back into the game.

Axar Patel made his sixth five-wicket haul. Aside from Axar, Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets on Day 3, while Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav each took one.

Earlier, India scored 345 runs in their first innings, with Shreyas Iyer hitting a century on his debut. With his five-wicket haul, Tim Southee was the standout performer for New Zealand.