IND vs NZ T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of Series

IND vs NZ T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of India's Twenty20 International series against New Zealand due to wrist pain. The 25-year-old Gaikwad, who represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket, visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an assessment of his injury and subsequent rehabilitation.

Gaikwad recently played for Maharastra in the present Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad, where he scored 8 and 0. He informed BCCI about his wrist ailment. Meanwhile, the management of the Indian squad is unlikely to seek a replacement for this series. It also boosts the likelihood of Prithvi Shaw returning to the side.

India:

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

