IND vs NZ T20: India Beat New Zealand by 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead

Wow! What a superb inning from Suryakumar Yadav! The pitch was beneficial to the bowlers; neither side's hitters could get going. But then there was Suryakumar Yadav, who appeared to be playing on a whole different field. Suryakumar Yadav's nuclear inning of 111 off 51 balls helped India post a massive total of 191.

Batting first, Pant and Kishan started on a sedate note, and Rishabh Pant got out on 6 (12). Kishan made his way to 36 (31) before Sodhi sent him packing. After that, it was all Suryakumar Yadav. India's number 3 for the match struck seven sixes and 11 boundaries on his way to 111.

The total could have been a lot more if Suryakumar Yadav had been on strike in the last over. Southee bowled a great last over, kept Sky off strike, and took a hat trick, dismissing, Pandya, Hooda, and Sundar consecutively.

Chasing 192, New Zealand got off to a bad start when Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Allen on the first ball of the match. Sundar sent Conway at the 8.1-over after the Kiwis had somewhat recovered. New Zealand then continued to lose wickets on a regular basis, and Williamson remained stranded at one end. Kane Williamson scored 50 off 48 balls. The run rate increased dramatically, and the chase proved to be a little too much for the Black Caps, as India won the second T20I by a large margin of 65 runs.

