IND vs NZ Second Test,Day Two: India Lead By 332 Runs At Stumps

In the second innings of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, Team India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal contributed nearly 50 runs for the first wicket. Their partnership is dominating the New Zealand bowlers on the ground, as the visitors were bowled out for 62 in their first innings. On Indian soil, New Zealand recorded the lowest score in an innings.

Kyle Jamieson led the way for New Zealand with 17 runs, while captain and opener Tom Latham (10) was the next highest batter.

Apart from the off-spinner, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets, Axar Patel two, and Jayant Yadav one. Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler for India, with stats of 4/8.

Earlier in the second session, India was all out for 325, with left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel becoming only the third bowler in Test cricket history to take all ten wickets in an innings.